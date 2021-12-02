Nelson Elementary students rally behind classmates with cancer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Purple and Grey filled classrooms at Nelson Elementary for a special cause.

Two students at Nelson Elementary are fighting cancer.

Jaxson Spikes is battling stage 4 Neuroblastoma represented by the color purple and is grey is for Elly Domingue, who’s awaiting surgery for a tumor on her brain.

Students rally together to support their classmates.

Liz Domingue took her 10-year-old daughter, Elly, for an MRI regarding another issue but never expect to find a brain tumor.

“What’s next, what does that mean? Can you live with a brain tumor? What do you do next? How do you navigate that system, the medical system to make sure you’re getting the right treatment for your kid,” said Elly’s mother Liz Domingue.

Learning a schoolmate has cancer is tough, but it’s a diagnosis first-grader Jaxson Spikes knows firsthand.

His battle with Neuroblastoma is far from over, but many may never realize it.

“He is just a little ball of fun, just excited all the time in class wanting to play with his friends, at recess he’s running and playing. You’d never know he’s battling a serious disease,” said his teacher Elizabeth Hargett.

Teacher Elizabeth Hargett said she’s honored to be there for him during this time.

“He’s my ray of hope that children battling cancer can have a fun, healthy, happy life. I’ve had family pass from cancer and to see Jaxson every day reminds me that there is hope out there,” Hargett said.

Other students feel the same as they sported grey and purple to cheer on Elly and Jaxson and remind them just how big their support systems really are.

Jaxson won’t be considered in remission until he’s made 5 years with no evidence of the disease.

Right now, he’s cancer-free for about a year.

Elly is off to Houston Friday for a procedure to have her tumor removed.

