McNeese rodeo heads into the holiday season with lofty rankings

Lake Charles, LA -As the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 67th season breaks for the holidays, the McNeese State University men’s and women’s rodeo teams are at the top of their game. Currently, the McNeese men’s team is ranked first in the Southern Region while the women’s team is in third place.

At McNeese’s recent home rodeo, the men’s team took first place overall, while the women’s team came in fifth. For the men’s team, Ryder Sanford, Carlyss, placed first in saddle bronc riding, while Isaac Richard, Eunice, took third and Devin Byram, Welsh, came in fifth place. In bareback riding, Waylon Bourgeois, Church Point, took first place and Kade Sonnier, Carencro, came in second. Gavin Soileau, Bunkie, was the steer wrestling champion, with John Mayes, Welsh, close behind as reserve champion. In bull riding, Shea Fournier, Raceland, took third place and Byram ninth.

For the women’s team, Kamryn Duncan, Denham Springs, placed second in goat tying while Kylie Conner, Welsh, was ninth place in barrel racing.

McNeese wrapped up the fall rodeo season at Sam Houston State University in Conroe, Texas, where the women’s team placed third and the men’s team took fourth place.

For the men’s team, Sandford was the champion saddle bronc rider and Bourgeois took second place in bareback riding.

For the women’s team, Duncan placed second in goat tying while Kaylee Cormier, Iowa, placed seventh in the same event. In breakaway roping, Bailey Mudd, Grand Lake, placed sixth and Conner took ninth.

McNeese rodeo kicks off its spring season Jan. 29 at the Texas A&M University rodeo in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

