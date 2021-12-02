50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

McNeese all-conference safety André Sam enters the transfer portal

McNeese safety Andre Sam
McNeese safety Andre Sam(Richard Martin, McNeese)
By Brady Renard
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For the fifth time in 16 months, the McNeese Cowboys are losing a first-team All-Southland player to the transfer portal. The latest came Wednesday when safety André Sam announced via Twitter his intent to transfer out of the McNeese program.

“Cowboy Nation, thank you for taking a chance on a kid allowing me to pursue my football career and academic career here at McNeese. Thank you to every teammate and coach these last 5 years. I have made many memories and bonds that I will hold onto forever,” said Sam in his post. “To the fans, thank you for the love and support, you guys will truly be missed. With thank being said I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility left.”

The Iowa product has been a staple in the McNeese secondary since 2019. The junior is a two-time All-Southland pick as he finished second on the team in tackles this season with 70 total stops. Sam led the Cowboys with seven pass breakups and added an interception.

Sam will end his McNeese career with career totals of 179 tackles, 19 passes defended and five interceptions in 33 games played.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Latest News

McNeese rodeo heads into the holiday season with lofty rankings
2018-19 McNeese Women’s Basketball Schedule
Cowboys’ mistakes loom large in 78-62 loss at Seattle
Chris Grant has been named the new commissioner of the Southland Conference.
Southland announces Chris Grant as new commissioner
Cowgirls can’t overcome big first half deficit in loss to Miss. State