McNeese all-conference safety André Sam enters the transfer portal

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For the fifth time in 16 months, the McNeese Cowboys are losing a first-team All-Southland player to the transfer portal. The latest came Wednesday when safety André Sam announced via Twitter his intent to transfer out of the McNeese program.

Thank You McNeese 🤍 pic.twitter.com/RdcO9lWPPa — André Sam 🦅 (@_Legendary21) December 1, 2021

“Cowboy Nation, thank you for taking a chance on a kid allowing me to pursue my football career and academic career here at McNeese. Thank you to every teammate and coach these last 5 years. I have made many memories and bonds that I will hold onto forever,” said Sam in his post. “To the fans, thank you for the love and support, you guys will truly be missed. With thank being said I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility left.”

The Iowa product has been a staple in the McNeese secondary since 2019. The junior is a two-time All-Southland pick as he finished second on the team in tackles this season with 70 total stops. Sam led the Cowboys with seven pass breakups and added an interception.

Sam will end his McNeese career with career totals of 179 tackles, 19 passes defended and five interceptions in 33 games played.

