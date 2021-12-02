Lane closures scheduled for Calcasieu River Bridge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - DOTD is advising motorists that there will be several lane closures on the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge due to a routine bridge inspection this week.

The lane closures are as follows:

Right lane closure on I-10 eastbound on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Right lane closure on I-10 westbound on Friday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Right lane closure on I-10 westbound on Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5 from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Right lane closure on I-10 westbound on Monday, Dec. 6 and Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Right lane closure on I-10 eastbound on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and Friday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

All work is weather permitting. Motorists may use I-210 as a detour route.

