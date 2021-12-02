Increased police presence at E. Beauregard High as social media comments investigated

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish authorities are investigating “suspicious” comments made on a social media page of an East Beauregard High School employee, according to information from the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office and School Board.

The employee reported the comments to authorities Wednesday, according to a joint news release.

“The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the comments made, and along with the School Board, has already taken steps to ensure the safety of all students, faculty and staff,” the news release reads. “Students, parents, faculty and staff may notice an increased presence of law enforcement during school hours tomorrow, but should not be alarmed.”

KPLC has reached out to the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office and the School Board for more information.

