50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Hometown Heroes - Lake Charles Messiah Chorus

80th performance this weekend
By John Bridges
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Area Christmas tradition resumes this weekend on the campus of McNeese State University. Handel’s Messiah will be presented Sunday in F.G. Bulber Auditorium.

“We have 53 singers this year, which is a little bit smaller than usual,” said Colette Bulber Tanner, this year’s director. “We’ve had as many as 250 at times.”

Lake Charles Messiah director Colette Bulber Tanner says the pandemic and hurricanes took out last year’s performance of “Messiah”, but they’re back this year.

“I can remember literally being a toddler playing in the orchestra pit in the auditorium while the rehearsals were going on. I can remember sitting in the audience and listening and also singing along because I had been to all the rehearsals.”

Colette’s father, Francis J. Bulber, started the Messiah Chorus at McNeese in 1939. He died in 1992. What would he think of this weekend’s 80th performance in the auditorium that now bears his name?

“His first reaction would probably be, ‘by the greater grace of God.” That would be his first response. And then he would be humbled because he never felt himself worthy to conduct such an inspired piece.”

And one of Colette’s favorite stories involves a current Messiah Chorus member who missed one year because he was fighting overseas.

“Raymond Maylen, hearing the Lake Charles Messiah Chorus while sitting, waiting for battle in Vietnam on his 9 volt transistor radio. And dad having everybody in the chorus writing a letter to him that year.”

This year’s Messiah will be dedicated to the late Poddy Champeaux, a long time member of the chorus.

Handel’s Messiah will take place Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Bulber Auditorium. Admission is free.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Latest News

Temperatures are back into the middle 70's with mostly sunny skies
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog around this morning, mixture of sun and clouds through the weekend
Christmas decoration safety.
Seguridad de la decoración navideña
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 1, 2021
Front line workers at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital were finally catching a break as...
Local hospital prepares for potential COVID-19 surge from Omicron variant