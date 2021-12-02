50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

‘The greatest fans deserve an incredible football team’: Kelly addresses fans at halftime of LSU-Ohio basketball game

‘The greatest fans deserve an incredible football team’: Coach Brian Kelly addresses fans at...
‘The greatest fans deserve an incredible football team’: Coach Brian Kelly addresses fans at halftime of the LSU and Ohio basketball game(Gus Stark | Gus Stark)
By Perry Robinson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Newly-hired LSU football coach Brian Kelly addressed fans publicly for the first time during halftime of the LSU and Ohio University basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Thousands of fans filled the PMAC to hear the coach’s remarks.

“People are excited to see what he can do what he can do with the team and get us back to the national championship,” said Blake Parsons, an LSU student.

“This place is going to be packed,” added Bill Firnberg, an LSU fan. “They’re selling extra tickets for a dollar. I don’t think it’s going to be an empty seat in the house and I think there is a lot of excitement for Coach Kelly coming to LSU.”

RELATED STORIES:

Kelly emphasized the importance of winning and promised to bring another national title to Baton Rouge.

“The greatest fans deserve an incredible football team,” he said. “We will begin starting right this minute to put together the next national championship team. That’s the standard. That’s the expectation. We knew that coming in. We don’t apologize for it. We know it’s hard work. We know it’s great teams in the SEC. We respect them but this is LSU. Geaux Tigers.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Latest News

LSU men's basketball beats Ohio.
LSU men’s basketball remains undefeated with 66-51 win over Ohio
FILE - In this May 1, 2021, file photo, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees talks with...
REPORT: Irish to retain OC; promote Freeman to HC
Grand Opening of TheRez Sportsbook
The Rez Sportsbook at Coushatta Casino opens it’s doors
New LSU head coach Brian Kelly (center) is joined by LSU President William Tate IV (left) and...
Coach Kelly: ‘It’s a honor & privilege to be here’