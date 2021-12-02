‘The greatest fans deserve an incredible football team’: Kelly addresses fans at halftime of LSU-Ohio basketball game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Newly-hired LSU football coach Brian Kelly addressed fans publicly for the first time during halftime of the LSU and Ohio University basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Thousands of fans filled the PMAC to hear the coach’s remarks.

“People are excited to see what he can do what he can do with the team and get us back to the national championship,” said Blake Parsons, an LSU student.

“This place is going to be packed,” added Bill Firnberg, an LSU fan. “They’re selling extra tickets for a dollar. I don’t think it’s going to be an empty seat in the house and I think there is a lot of excitement for Coach Kelly coming to LSU.”

RELATED STORIES:

Kelly emphasized the importance of winning and promised to bring another national title to Baton Rouge.

“The greatest fans deserve an incredible football team,” he said. “We will begin starting right this minute to put together the next national championship team. That’s the standard. That’s the expectation. We knew that coming in. We don’t apologize for it. We know it’s hard work. We know it’s great teams in the SEC. We respect them but this is LSU. Geaux Tigers.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.