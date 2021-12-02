First Alert Forecast: Warm weather here for a while, next cold front several days away.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wednesday was another nice day, albeit warmer and more humid, temperatures climbed into the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be warmer with lows only reaching the low to mid 50s in most areas, except at the coast where lows will remain in the 60s.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Thursday will be a carbon copy of Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and southerly winds. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s and it will feel more humid as dewpoints slowly rise.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Friday through Monday of next week is much more uncertain, at least with respect to the timing of the next weather system. A cold front will eventually move through Southwest Louisiana, but it looks weaker with the bulk of the energy remaining north of our area. For now I am including a slight chance of rain beginning Saturday and continuing through Monday when the front moves through. Temperatures will remain warm until then too.

Models are trending toward less rain with this front, so that would minimize impacts to outdoor plans this weekend. If you have outdoor plans, continue to monitor our forecast for updates throughout the week.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Next week will see that same uncertainty mentioned above continue to be an issue; in fact, it will grow further with time. Models are showing an upper level system impacting our area from the west and southwest beginning Tuesday and lasting through Thursday when another cold front clears us out. This has the potential to bring more widespread rain to the area and possibly even some strong storms. Though the uncertainty is much higher than normal as the models continue to struggle with this system. Another round of cool air will arrive by late next week, though just how cold it will get is also uncertain. I hate uncertainty, but I always like to tell you when it exists so you know that changes are likely with the forecast.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

