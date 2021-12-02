FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog around this morning, mixture of sun and clouds through the weekend

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 9 a.m. this morning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dense fog remains a factor this morning across Southwest Louisiana as visibility remains below a mile in man locations and that is why a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 9 a.m. this morning. Thankfully fog will burn off as we head throughout the morning and will be replaced with most sunny to partly cloudy skies and that will be a common theme over the next few days ahead of an approaching cold front by next week.

Slow improvements with our visibility coming up over the next few hours (KPLC)

Much like the last few mornings we do have fog around the area and this morning it remains largely dense for many areas as moisture has returned and our dew points and temperatures are very close to one another. As you are heading off to work and school this morning make sure to allow yourself extra time and use the low beams to help see a little better, but also keep an eye out for the kids at the bus stop this morning. You may want a light jacket as you head out as well with temperatures in the lower 50′s, which is slightly warmer than yesterday. We will warm through the afternoon with sunshine breaking out through the morning, but we will keep some clouds around throughout the afternoon as moisture continues to return and that will be a trend through the next few days. Highs today manage to reach the middle 70′s so it will be the perfect weather to get out and enjoy a nice walk.

Temperatures remain on the mild side with low rain chances into the weeked (KPLC)

The milder starts will continue into our Friday morning with lows actually warmer with many areas only falling back into the middle 50′s with highs staying pretty steady in the middle 70′s through the weekend. Models are continuing to show that we are staying dry through Friday and into the weekend for the most part outside the chance for a stray shower or storm. High pressure is moving off to the east and will continue to do so through the weekend allowing even more moisture to return and eventually the arrival of a cold front to start next week. If you have outdoor plans for this weekend the good news is that they look to be okay with not too many issues with the weather. A few stray showers can’t be ruled out with an area of low pressure off to the north and west, but the bulk of the rain will be staying off to the north.

Next chance of rain comes Monday morning with a cold front (KPLC)

Heading into next week things will change though as a cold front is set to move through beginning on Sunday evening and lasting through early Monday morning bringing showers and storms to the area. It will be a quick moving front and we do stand the chance to see some sunshine as we head into the afternoon with quick clearing but it will be short lived as clouds will quickly return through the middle of next week and then we focus our attention to our second front arriving by Wednesday and it looks to bring a better chance of rain and it could keep things unsettled through much of next week. We’ll continue to keep an eye out on the forecast through early next week, but enjoy the nice weather to end the week!

We'll see several opportunities for rain over the next 7 days, but amounts remain light (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

