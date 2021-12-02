50/50 Thursdays
Cowboys’ mistakes loom large in 78-62 loss at Seattle

By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SEATTLE, WA - McNeese turned the ball over 27 times and hit just 17 of 31 from the free throws, two areas that proved costly in a 78-62 loss to Seattle on Wednesday night.

McNeese fell to 3-5 on the season following the loss while Seattle moved to 7-1.

Despite the 16-point loss and the disadvantages faced due to turnovers and missed free throws, the Cowboys were never out of the game until the final minutes.

“We have to do a better job of taking care of the ball,” said head coach John Aiken. “I thought we did a really good job in our 3-point defense, holding them well below their average, and we had our chances throughout the game.”

Seattle led the entire game but McNeese never wavered.

Trailing by double-digits several times in the second half, McNeese was able to climb to writhing a couple of possessions and at one point cut the lead to three points, all while the Redhawks were in the midst of scoring droughts. But the Cowboys were unable to get over the hump and take the lead.

Two Cowboys scored in double figures, led by Kellen Taylor with 12 and Collin Warren at 10.

Cameron Tyson led Seattle with 23 points.

McNeese shot 45 percent from the field (20 of 46) while Seattle connected on 39 percent (22 of 56) including just 35 percent from long range (12 of 34), five points below the season average.

The Redhawks scored 30 of its points off McNeese turnovers.

The Cowboys dominated the glass, outrebounding Seattle by a 46-28 margin.

McNeese will stay on the road with a visit to Wyoming on Saturday at 3 CT.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

