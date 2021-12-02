50/50 Thursdays
Co-founder of Children’s Clinic dies at 89

Dr. Patrick Unkel, a co-founder of the Children’s Clinic, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at age 89.
Dr. Patrick Unkel, a co-founder of the Children’s Clinic, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at age 89.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dr. Patrick Unkel, one of the co-founders of the Children’s Clinic of Southwest Louisiana, died this week at age 89.

Unkel died Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, according to his obit.

Unkel and Dr. Richard Calhoun founded the Children’s Clinic in 1962.

“We are all extremely grateful to Dr. Unkel for his lifelong service to the children of Southwest Louisiana and for passing along his vast medical knowledge to countless resident physicians over the years,” the Children’s Clinic posted.

Unkel retired from the Children’s Clinic in the mid-1990s. He later was an instructor of pediatrics in the LSU Family Practice residency program, from where he retired in January 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Kaye Perez, and six children.

Read his full obit HERE.

