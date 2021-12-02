50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Cameron Meadows Marsh Creation and Terracing Project announced near Holly Beach

CPRA
CPRA(CPRA)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Holly Beach, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has announced the start of dredging activities on the Cameron Meadows Marsh Creation and Terracing Project in Cameron Parish northwest of Holly Beach.

Using 1.9 million cubic yards of sediment pumped from the Gulf of Mexico, the area will see the addition of 308 acres of marsh.

The restoration project will address the loss of a large area of marsh due to subsidence, saltwater surge from storms, excessive drought, and saltwater retention as a result of silted-in canals which prohibited adequate drainage.

“Large scale marsh creation plays an integral role in our state’s multiple lines of defense strategy,” CPRA Chairman Chip Kline said. “The Cameron Meadows project will fortify the natural buffer that protects Southwest Louisiana from storm surge while restoring hundreds of acres of coastal marsh habitat lost due to hurricanes and other factors.”

The $32 million project is funded by the Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection and Restoration Act (CWPPRA) and is a joint effort by CPRA and the federal sponsor, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The project’s first phase of construction, consisting of 12,150 linear feet of earthen terraces, was completed in June 2021. The terraces serve to reduce wave erosion and allow sediment deposition for land building.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Latest News

Venture Global LNG
Venture Global to invest $10 billion in new Cameron Parish LNG facility
Beauregard Parish authorities are investigating “suspicious” comments made on a social media...
Increased police presence at E. Beauregard High as social media comments investigated
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak