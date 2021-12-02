Cameron Meadows Marsh Creation and Terracing Project announced near Holly Beach

Holly Beach, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has announced the start of dredging activities on the Cameron Meadows Marsh Creation and Terracing Project in Cameron Parish northwest of Holly Beach.

Using 1.9 million cubic yards of sediment pumped from the Gulf of Mexico, the area will see the addition of 308 acres of marsh.

The restoration project will address the loss of a large area of marsh due to subsidence, saltwater surge from storms, excessive drought, and saltwater retention as a result of silted-in canals which prohibited adequate drainage.

“Large scale marsh creation plays an integral role in our state’s multiple lines of defense strategy,” CPRA Chairman Chip Kline said. “The Cameron Meadows project will fortify the natural buffer that protects Southwest Louisiana from storm surge while restoring hundreds of acres of coastal marsh habitat lost due to hurricanes and other factors.”

The $32 million project is funded by the Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection and Restoration Act (CWPPRA) and is a joint effort by CPRA and the federal sponsor, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The project’s first phase of construction, consisting of 12,150 linear feet of earthen terraces, was completed in June 2021. The terraces serve to reduce wave erosion and allow sediment deposition for land building.

