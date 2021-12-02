50/50 Thursdays
Alligator Park reopens Dec. 3

(Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Starks, LA (KPLC) - Alligator Park in Starks will be reopening to the public on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

The park was closed in August of 2020 due to damage from Hurricanes Larua and delta.

All facilities, including the rentable pavilion, the campsites, and the boat launch, will be open.

Park hours are from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To reserve a camping site you can go to www.camplife.com.

