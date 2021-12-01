50/50 Thursdays
WATCH LIVE: LSU officially introduces Brian Kelly as head football coach

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Brian Kelly will hold his first news conference as the new coach of the LSU football team from Tiger Stadium at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The news conference is scheduled for 12 p.m. on LSU’s campus and will be streaming live inside this story.

