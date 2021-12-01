50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 30, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 30, 2021.

Kevin Dwayne Edwards, 45, Pearland, TX: Third offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Craig Anthony Bennett, 39, Iowa: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; expired license plate.

Michael Jarred Gentry, 34, Shreveport, LA: Federal detainer.

Dustin P. McDaniel, 40, Irvins, TX: Contempt of court; out of state detainer.

Damien Wayne Blake, 41, Sulphur: Contempt of court; probation violation; vehicle not registered; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must have motor vehicle liability; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Zachery Fox, 25, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; trespassing; probation violation.

Amandues Waltemond Alex, 35, Iowa: Second-degree battery.

Samuel Glenn Barker, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Brady Alan Norsworthy, 20, Amite, LA: Burglary; theft under $5,000; out of state detainer.

Austin Lucas Lee, 28, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Kyle Dustin Armer, 37, Sulphur: Resisting an officer with violence; aggravated assault on a dating partner.

Guillermo Calvillo Iglesias, 44, Irving, TX: Contractor fraud under $5,000.

Jose Manuel Villegas II, 22, Vinton: False imprisonment; domestic abuse.

Ray Newton Perry, 20, Sulphur: Burglary (3 charges); possession of stolen things under $1,000; encouraging child delinquency; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Jason Williams, 38, Corpus Christi, TX: Battery of a dating partner; contempt of court.

Channon Ray Busby, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; vehicle not registered.

Jason Aaron Sarinana, 33, Houston, TX: Contempt of court; theft under $5,000.

Sara May Grace Harrell, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark.

Quinton David Broussard, 23, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Gabriel Wayne Fruge, 42, Westlake: Contractor fraud under $1,000 (3 charges); theft under $25,000 (2 charges).

