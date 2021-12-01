Southland Conference and commissioner Tom Burnett to part ways

HOUSTON, LA (KPLC) - After nearly two decades as commissioner of the Southland Conference, Tom Burnett, and the league are set to part ways according to multiple reports.

Burnett currently serves as the head of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament committee and will stay with the Southland until the end of the 2022 basketball season.

“Tom has had an amazing run as the Commissioner of the Southland Conference,” McNeese Athletics Director Heath Schroyer said in a statement to KPLC. “It’s been monumental, to say the least. Tom is a class act in every way and I will personally miss him greatly. I’m really excited for him to finish this chapter of his fantastic career as the Head of the NCAA basketball selection committee this season. What an honor.”

Heading the league since 2002, Burnett is the seventh commissioner in Southland history.

Southland Deputy Commissioner Chris Grant will reportedly take over as acting commissioner immediately and is expected to be a strong candidate to take over the job full-time.

“I’m also excited about the future with Chris Grant leading our league as we move forward,” said Schroyer. “I think the transition will be smooth and Tom will be a big part of that.”

Following last month’s announcement that McNeese would be staying in the Southland Conference, Schroyer complimented Grant for his role in the negotiations.

"The best thing Tom has done in a long time is hire Chris. He's aggressive and is a bulldog."@chrisgrant pic.twitter.com/0OIUnK25B3 — Brady Renard KPLC (@RenardSports) November 10, 2021

