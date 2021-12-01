South Beauregard cheerleaders to perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jacilyn Brady, Kiley Boone, Cassidie Friend, and Abby Ramsey from South Beauregard High School in Longville, Louisiana are four of more than 600 high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country that will represent the camp brands of Varsity Spirit in the Varsity Spirit Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, HI from December 4-8, 2021.

The individuals invited to perform are part of a select group of cheerleaders and dancers chosen as All-Americans during Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All-Americans are selected via tryout based on either superior cheerleading or dance skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA) or Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE). Only the top 10% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to march in a holiday parade of this caliber.

These girls will perform with the Varsity Spirit All-Americans in an exclusive performance prior to the opening ceremony of the parade and then be a part of the parade before thousands of fans lining the streets of Waikiki Beach. This trip marks the 80th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The parade theme is “remembering the past and celebrating our future.” We honor our veterans and their families while recognizing that once bitter enemies can become loyal friends and allies.

Besides being able to perform for true national heroes, athletes will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across that nation and enjoy a memorable trip to the Pearl Harbor Memorial and the USS Missouri Battleship.

This is what the girls have to say about being able to attend this honorable event.

Jacilyn, senior cheer captain, “I am so thankful for the once in a lifetime experience of being able to go to Hawaii. I cannot wait to go make new memories and friendships with the other participants and to be able to perform in the Pearl Harbor Day Parade to recognize all who served our country in this difficult time.”

Kiley, junior, “I am so excited to take this trip to Hawaii to not only make friends from across the US and have tons of fun, but also to honor those involved in the Pearl Harbor tragedies.”

Cassidie, junior, “I’m so thankful for getting to go to Hawaii because it will be the perfect opportunity to meet new people and learn new thing. Additionally, performing in the Pearl Harbor Day Parade will be such an unforgettable experience and a great way to honor our veterans.”

Abby, junior, “I am beyond thankful to be able to experience a state I have never been to, while making unforgettable memories alongside hundred of other people who enjoy cheer as much as I do.”

