Nov. 30 #SWLApreps high school basketball highlights

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Highlights from Wednesday night’s high school basketball action across the area. Reported scores can be found below.

Please send scores to scores@kplctv.com.

BOYS FINALS

Peabody 71, Washington-Marion 41

Sam Houston 54, Johnson Bayou 44

Oakdale 65, Bunkie 42

Lake Arthur 61, Westminster 40

Avoyelles Charter 71, Hathaway 44

Vinton 61, Hackberry 27

GIRLS FINALS

Barbe 72, Lacassine 49

Sam Houston 63, Grand Lake 53

North Vermilion 53, Welsh 49

Peabody 57, Washington-Marion 39

Oakdale 37, Bunkie 26

Highland Baptist 70, Hamilton Christian 60

Merryville 61, Pickering 50

Jennings 50, Abbeville 16

LCCP 57, Thrive Academy 19

Singer 51, Starks 32

