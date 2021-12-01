Advertisement

Nov. 30 #SWLApreps high school basketball highlights

By Brady Renard
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Highlights from Wednesday night’s high school basketball action across the area. Reported scores can be found below.

Please send scores to scores@kplctv.com.

BOYS FINALS

Peabody 71, Washington-Marion 41

Sam Houston 54, Johnson Bayou 44

Oakdale 65, Bunkie 42

Lake Arthur 61, Westminster 40

Avoyelles Charter 71, Hathaway 44

Vinton 61, Hackberry 27

GIRLS FINALS

Barbe 72, Lacassine 49

Sam Houston 63, Grand Lake 53

North Vermilion 53, Welsh 49

Peabody 57, Washington-Marion 39

Oakdale 37, Bunkie 26

Highland Baptist 70, Hamilton Christian 60

Merryville 61, Pickering 50

Jennings 50, Abbeville 16

LCCP 57, Thrive Academy 19

Singer 51, Starks 32

High School

South Beauregard cheerleaders to perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Calitri
Jacilyn Brady, Kiley Boone, Cassidie Friend, and Abby Ramsey from South Beauregard High School in Longville, Louisiana are four of more than 600 high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country that will represent the camp brands of Varsity Spirit in the Varsity Spirit Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, HI from December 4-8, 2021.

#SWLApreps Basketball Nov. 30, 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

LCCP standout TreVonte’ Citizen decommits from LSU

Updated: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST
|
By Zach Nunez
With the uncertainty surrounding who will be the next head coach of LSU Football, Lake Charles College Prep standout and 4-star running back TreVonte’ Citizen took to Twitter to announce he is decommitting from the Tigers.

Ethan Frey signs NLI #SWLApreps

Updated: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST

Ethan Frey signs NLI to play LSU Baseball

Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST
|
By Brandon A. Williams
Rosepine senior catcher/pitcher Ethan Frey signed his national letter of intent to play college baseball at LSU earlier today.

TDL Quarterfinal round of the playoffs: Scores and highlights

Updated: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST
|
By Davon Cole
Scores and highlights from Southwest Louisiana's football games.

Grand Lake Hornets preparing for quarterfinal game vs No. 6 Haynesville

Updated: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST
|
By Brady Renard
The Grand Lake Hornets have made practicing during Thanksgiving a new tradition with back-to-back trips to the quarterfinals.

Sports Person of the Week - Brennon Conner #SWLApreps #SPOTW

Updated: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

Basile Bearcats preparing for quarterfinal game vs No. 1 Logansport

Updated: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST
|
By Brandon A. Williams
Off the heels of their second-round playoff win against Delta Charter, the Basile Bearcats’ next challenge is against No. 1 seeded Logansport.

Rosepine Eagles preparing for first-ever quarterfinal football game

Updated: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:39 PM CST
|
By Brandon A. Williams
The Rosepine Eagles are still flying high after their double-overtime victory against Red River on Friday, but this week presents a new challenge as they get ready to take on top-seeded Many, the defending Class 2A State Champions.