Nov. 30 #SWLApreps high school basketball highlights
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Highlights from Wednesday night’s high school basketball action across the area. Reported scores can be found below.
Please send scores to scores@kplctv.com.
BOYS FINALS
Peabody 71, Washington-Marion 41
Sam Houston 54, Johnson Bayou 44
Oakdale 65, Bunkie 42
Lake Arthur 61, Westminster 40
Avoyelles Charter 71, Hathaway 44
Vinton 61, Hackberry 27
GIRLS FINALS
Barbe 72, Lacassine 49
Sam Houston 63, Grand Lake 53
North Vermilion 53, Welsh 49
Peabody 57, Washington-Marion 39
Oakdale 37, Bunkie 26
Highland Baptist 70, Hamilton Christian 60
Merryville 61, Pickering 50
Jennings 50, Abbeville 16
LCCP 57, Thrive Academy 19
Singer 51, Starks 32
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.