Metairie man accused of residential contractor fraud

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Metairie man is being extradited back to Calcasieu Parish after being accused of residential contractor fraud following an incident reported in April 2021, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A homeowner in Lake Charles filed a report with the Contractor Fraud Response Team in April 2021 in reference to contractor fraud, according to Kayla Vincent, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

During the investigation, the victim advised detectives they hired Jason L. Mears, 45, of Metairie, owner of Jason Mears Roofing & Construction, to complete repairs on damages at their home that were sustained during Hurricane Laura, Vincent said.

Vincent said the investigation revealed Mears accepted over $8,000 in payments for labor and materials for repairs.

The victim advised deputies some of the materials and work that was paid for had not been delivered or completed, and detectives also discovered Mears did not possess a contractor’s license, according to Vincent.

After further investigation, detectives issued a warrant for Mears’ arrest on Nov. 1, accusing him of residential contractor fraud $5,000 to $25,000; and contractor fraud failure to possess a license, according to Vincent.

Judge Derek Kee set his bond at $7,000.

Vincent said Mears was located by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on Sunday, Nov. 28.

He will be extradited back to Calcasieu Parish, according to Vincent.

