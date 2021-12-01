A look at Brian Kelly’s contract

50/50 Thursdays
By Perry Robinson
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB has received a copy of LSU football coach Brian Kelly’s contract.

Kelly, will receive a 10-year, $95 million contract, plus incentives, will be formally introduced as the 34th head coach in LSU Football history.

In 31 years as a head coach, Kelly has amassed a record of 284-97-2, which ranks him first among all active FBS coaches in career victories, ahead of Alabama’s Nick Saban (272 wins) and North Carolina’s Mack Brown (265 wins). Kelly has only had two teams finish below .500 during his 31-year collegiate career.

According to Kelly’s contract if LSU was to fire him for cause LSU would owe him 90% of his salary. If Kelly was to win a national championship and then be fired LSU then owes him 100% of the remaining salary.

The contract then goes on to say Kelly will be eligible to earn a max of $850,000 in performance bonuses each year. If Kelly was to win the SEC he will get a $250,000 raise for each reaming contract year. The contract then goes on to say if Kelly is to win a national championship, he gets a $500,000 raise for each remaining contract year.

