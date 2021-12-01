Killing of Misty Guillory in 2003 resolved with plea

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After nearly 20 years, the case of a teen run over and killed in 2003 has been resolved in state district court. What was first called a murder resulted in a much less serious charge.

McKartney Young was indicted for second-degree murder back in 2017 after the killing of Misty Guillory had been a cold case for many years.

Prosecutors and the defense attorney agree the second-degree murder case against McKartney Young was weak. And so, Young was allowed to plead guilty to felony hit and run involving a death.

Back in 2009, Sgt. Mark Kraus with the Lake Charles Police Department said they believed Misty was deliberately run over.

“These people, we believe, intentionally ran this little girl over,” Kraus said, then six years after Guillory’s death. “And the night that she died on that roadway we, as a police agency and a community, have an obligation to her and her family to somehow right that wrong.”

Though, Young has pleaded guilty to hit and run involving a death, Defense Attorney Todd Clemons says Young adamantly denies hurting Guillory and only took the plea because it was in his best interest.

Young was sentenced to 8 years to run alongside a 20-year drug sentence he’s already serving. A second-degree murder conviction could have brought life in prison.

Calcasieu First Assistant District Attorney Jacob Johnson says the evidence in the case would not allow for a successful murder prosecution. He says the plea was the best option available to the state.

Johnson says the victim’s family was involved and informed every step of the way. He says the family is happy to finally have closure.

