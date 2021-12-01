Jeff Davis Parish officials encourage residents to complete community survey

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As part of the Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program, Jeff Davis Parish is asking for everyone in the community to share their input.

“Having this certification will definitely give us an edge in helping to not only better the lives of our parish residents, but it’s also going to help us with our economic development plan moving forward,” President of Economic Development Creed Romano said.

Whether you’re a resident, business owner or parish official, the survey gives everyone in the community a voice and addresses many areas of interest.

“We’re not only talking about economic development in terms of bettering the economy, attracting new jobs, helping our small business owners, but we’re also addressing quality of life,” Romano said. “It’s schools, education, workforce development, security, police. So, it’s a broad overview.”

“It’s definitely going to help people like me in the library world, our community leaders, our businesses because we can think all day what we assume what people think about our communities and what they think and what they want out of it, but until you get their feedback, we really don’t know,” Jeff Davis Parish Library Director Clare Coleman said.

Coleman said the survey will benefit in the long run because of its inclusiveness to everyone’s vision for the future.

“Because when we’re sharing our vision, it’s usually an individual vision of what we think our community should be,” Coleman said. “But ultimately, what we all want to see from this project is a vision that is shared by all and a plan that we can use to enact that vision.”

Click HERE for the survey. The deadline to complete the survey is December 15.

