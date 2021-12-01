FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer and dry to end the week, rain chances return by the weekend

Plenty of sunshine arrives this afternoon with warm temperatures (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A slightly warmer start for us this morning as clouds and some patchy fog have helped to aid as an insulating blanket and keep temperatures on the milder side. You’ll still want to take the jacket as you head out the door to work and school as we are in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s, but you’ll love the forecast for the next few afternoons as sunshine and warmer temperatures stick around.

Temperatures continue to climb heading into the afternoon (KPLC)

Heading out the door this morning expect some patchy fog to be an issue as humidity has increased slightly overnight with our southerly winds sticking around and with the fog is has reduced visibility slightly. Much like the last few mornings we had fog it will burn off quickly once the sun rises and then we are off to the races as temperatures will quickly warm as well. It will feel more like spring time and early fall across the region as temperatures remain some 5-10 degrees above average thanks to moisture in place and plenty of sunshine throughout the afternoon. Highs today manage to reach the middle 70′s for many locations with a mix of fair weather clouds at times. Evening plans look to be just fine with no issues as rain won’t be a factor and we look to stay on the milder side with temperatures in the lower 60′s to upper 50′s. Our milder overnights continue heading into Thursday morning with lows back into the lower 50′s for most locations, which will be slightly above average as well.

Rain chances will return heading into next week (KPLC)

Moving towards the end of the week you’ll notice the moisture increasing a tad more as southerly winds will pick up just a little but thankfully any work week plans and even into Friday even look to be just fine. Our afternoons will stay very steady with temperatures into the middle 70′s each day but the overnights will continue to be warmer with lows near 60 by the weekend. There is some good news however and that is that models continue to push back the onset of the showers and storms with the current timing looking to be closer to Sunday evening now and into Monday. It’s something we will keep an eye on as we get closer of course, but if you have Saturday plans as of now there is no need to cancel and for the rest of the weekend we will keep a close watch as some of the rain may hold off until late Sunday.

We'll see a cold front arriving late Sunday into Monday bringing showers and a few storms (KPLC)

Looking ahead into next week temperatures hold relatively steady with highs in the middle 70′s with a few cooler days in the mix in between the fronts as a secondary front looks likely heading into next Wednesday and that could bring a few showers and storms as well. Models are pretty consistent with the timing of that front as of now, but that too will be watched as we get closer in time. For now continue to enjoy the nice weather as sunshine will be around and it will feel really great during the afternoons.

We'll see rain totals increasing as several fronts arrive (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

