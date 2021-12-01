COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 1, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 82% of cases from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24 and 71% of deaths from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Nov. 29.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 943 new cases.

· 7 new deaths.

· 209 patients hospitalized (1 fewer than previous update).

· 85% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 48.5 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 41 new cases.

· 0 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 21 patients hospitalized (4 more than previous update).

· 36.62 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 28 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 38.7 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28.08 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31.84 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 37.95 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 14 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31.28 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE II

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

