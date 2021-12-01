50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

19-year-old dead after falling from Pat O’Brien’s balcony in New Orleans

Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter
Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter(Facebook)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 19-year-old is dead after falling from a balcony in the French Quarter, officials report.

First responders located a man lying on the ground in front of Pat O’Brien’s in the 600 block of Bourbon Street around 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 26. The victim, identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Matthew Myles, 19, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Officers say Myles was reportedly on the balcony of the bar and for reasons unknown, fell to his death.

His manner of death, whether he died as a result of a homicide, suicide, accident, or another reason, remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Latest News

A homeowner in Lake Charles filed a report with the Contractor Fraud Response Team in April...
Metairie man accused of residential contractor fraud
Marcel Dugar, 40, of Iowa, La.
Iowa man sentenced to 30 additional years for kidnapping 8-month-old baby
COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 1, 2021
Temperatures will be a little warmer this afternoon with many reaching the middle 70's
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer and dry to end the week, rain chances return by the weekend