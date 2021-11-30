50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 29, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 29, 2021.

Jonathan Curtis Vince, 38, Ragley: Theft under $5,000; theft under $25,000.

Kody Gene Wiedle, 30, Sulphur: Burglary; unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure.

Leroy Jackson, 55, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Fuentes, 25, Lewisburg, TN: Out of state detainer.

Angela Leeann Mitchell, 24, Galveston, TX: Robbery; theft of $25,000 or more.

David Tezeno Jr., 44, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Spencer Roy Guillory, 32, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; child endangerment; sexual battery; aggravated burglary; contempt of court.

Lindrick O’neal Williams, 41, Dallas, TX: Theft under $25,000.

Kevin Dwayne Edwards, 45, Pearland, TX: Third offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Craig Anthony Bennett, 39, Iowa: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.

