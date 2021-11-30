50/50 Thursdays
State troopers investigate 10 fatal crashes resulting in 16 deaths during Thanksgiving holiday travel

(Louisiana State Police)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - In a headquarters news release Monday, Louisiana State Police said from Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 24) to Sunday night (Nov. 28), troopers have had to deliver death notifications to 16 families.

The following is the release posted on the state police Facebook page:

As family and friends gathered for Thanksgiving festivities, Troopers investigated multiple fatality crashes throughout our state. Lack of seat belt usage and speed were among the major contributing factors.

Troopers investigated 10 fatal crashes, which resulted in 16 fatalities from the afternoon of Wednesday, November 24, 2021 until last night. This was a significant increase as compared to last year’s travel period. In 2020, eight fatalities occurred in seven crashes. This total of fatal crashes does not include crash investigations conducted by local law enforcement agencies leading to potentially higher fatal statistics. Throughout the holidays, traffic congestion will continue and drivers are urged to exercise patience and good judgement behind the wheel. Although the statistics changed, the causes of these crashes remain the same. Impairment, speeding, distractions and lack of seat belts are common factors.

As we approach the Christmas and New Year holiday, please do your part by never driving while impaired or riding with an impaired driver. Obey the speed limit, avoid distractions while behind the wheel, and always ensure proper seat belt use for all vehicle occupants. Louisiana State Troopers and local law enforcement partners remain committed to preventing these tragic crashes and will be working to enforce the state’s seat belt and impaired driving laws throughout the holidays.

Motorists are urged to contact the nearest LSP Troop by dialing *LSP (*577) if they observe others driving in an unsafe manner. Additionally, information about road conditions, construction activities, and other critical incidents can be obtained by visiting the 511 Traveler Information System website at www.511la.org, calling 511 or downloading the Louisiana 511 app.

This weekend, Troopers and first responders witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of poor decisions on our roadways. While law enforcement will be on heightened patrol throughout the holiday period, the task of preventing crashes is a joint responsibility with the public. We must work together to change dangerous driving behavior and ensure a safe holiday for everyone.

There were hundreds of comments opposing a housing development on a private social media page,...
