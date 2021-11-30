50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sources: Texas Tech interim head coach heading to Louisiana Tech

Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Interim Head Coach Sonny Cumbie is leaving Texas Tech. He is expected to be named the head coach at Louisiana Tech, sources close to KCBD have confirmed.

According to Football Scoop, Louisiana Tech officials believe a deal with be finalized soon. Cumbie was to remain interim head coach through Texas Tech’s bowl game. Texas Tech Athletics has not released a statement at this time.

On Saturday, Texas Tech football ended their regular season schedule with a 27-24 loss to number eight Baylor in Waco.

Last week, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced Cumbie would be retained as part of his charter staff with the Red Raiders.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Latest News

Louisiana’s ‘Shot For 100′ campaign ends Tuesday, Nov. 30
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 29, 2021
Denver Police asking for public's assistance in homicide investigation of former SWLA resident
Denver police investigating homicide of former SWLA resident
Mostly sunny skies will make for a wonderful day ahead
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Areas of patchy fog this morning, staying dry throughout the week
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas