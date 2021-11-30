50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

REPORT: In addition to Kelly, LSU to go after Notre Dame coordinators

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the addition of new LSU head coach Brian Kelly to lead the football program it looks like the Tigers may not be done yet with adding from Notre Dame’s current coaching staff.

According to The Athletic’s Pete Sampson, coach Kelly reached out to defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman in an effort to bring him to Baton Rouge. Kelly hopes to make Freeman the highest paid defensive coordinator in college football.

In addition to Freeman, LSU is hoping to add Tommy Rees Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator according to The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna.

LSU had hopes of luring Freeman from Cincinnati last off-season, but instead chose to be the Fighting Irish’s defensive coordinator. Freeman, is in his first season as the defensive coordinator for Notre Dame and his unit currently ranks tied for No. 11 in the nation in scoring defense with 18.25 and they rank tied for No. 7 in the nation in team sacks with 40.

Before getting to South Bend, Freeman was the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati and was there from 2017-2020.

Tommy Rees is in his second season as the offensive coordinator for Notre Dame after being the quarterbacks coach 2017-2019. Rees, coached quarterback Ian Book, the winningest signal caller in Irish history.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Latest News

FILE - Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly looks on during the second half of an NCAA college...
LSU, Kelly agree to 10-year contract worth at least $95M
Brian Kelly is expected to retain running backs coach Kevin Faulk (left) and cornerbacks coach...
REPORT: 2 key LSU assistants expected to be retained by Brian Kelly
LSU hires Brian Kelly as new head football coach for Tuesday, Nov. 30
LSU hires Brian Kelly as new head football coach
Brian Kelly has been named the next LSU Football coach.
Brian Kelly is ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ home
Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the...
Report: Lincoln Riley leaving OU for USC