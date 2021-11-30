Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick “not surprised” about Kelly leaving for LSU

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - First there were the Philadelphia Eagles flirtations in 2013. Then there have been rumors of Brian Kelly talking to other schools for year now, but it never amounted to anything.

But then Monday night, what started out as smoke, turned into a full blown wild fire.

While this news came as a shock to the fan base and Irish players last night, one person who says he wasn’t surprised, athletic director Jack Swarbrick.

Swarbrick says he could feel a sense of restlessness from Kelly since they’ve worked together for a dozen years.

He also says that Kelly has a Freudian slip or two that caught Swarbrick’s attention that maybe Kelly was looking to move on.

But still, Kelly never had a conversation with Swarbrick that he was talking to other schools until he said he was leaving.

“It was sometime last night, and I can’t give you the exact time,” Swarbrick said. “I was not surprised. There had been enough in the weeks leading up that gave me a pretty strong sense that there might be other things that were attracting Brian, and then of course social media got very active during the day yesterday. Between the two things, I was not surprised. Look, 12 years is a really long time at Notre Dame. We were incredibly well-served to have Brian here for that period of time. But it’s a long time. I have contemplated for some period of time that there had to be an end point coming. We hadn’t talked specifically about when that was, but -- in both a long-term perspective and the near term, this wasn’t a surprise, and I think this place is perfectly prepared to move forward.”

Swarbrick said Kelly did not ask Notre Dame to match the LSU offer which we know is $95 million dollars over ten years.

