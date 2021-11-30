Lake Charles man arrested on kidnapping, sexual battery charges

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is in custody after being accused of second-degree kidnapping and felony sexual battery, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Officers responded to a local hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 5, in regards to an incident that occurred at a local casino, according to Sgt. John Russell, LCPD spokesman.

Evidence obtained through an investigation resulted in an arrest warrant for Stephen Douglas Cormier, 42, of Lake Charles, according to Russell.

According to Russel, on Friday, Oct. 15, officers with the Lake Charles Police Department SWAT Team located and arrested Cormier on charges of mingling harmful substances and felony theft.

Russell said Cormier was booked at the Lake Charles Police Department, then transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Following his arrest, detectives obtained additional evidence and a second arrest warrant was issued for Cormier for second-degree kidnapping and felony sexual battery, according to Russell.

Judge Tony Fazzio set bond in the first case at $110,000 and set bond in the second case at $400,000.

Cormier is still being held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Russell said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with additional information to contact Sgt. Sanders at 337-491-1311.

