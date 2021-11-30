50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years

By WCCO Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) - COVID-19 forever changed the life of a Minnesota man after he and his wife of 20 years both caught the virus. He survived, but she didn’t. Now, he’s encouraging others to get vaccinated.

Jeremy Voss spent more than two weeks in the hospital fighting for his life against COVID-19. Before that, he didn’t think he needed to get the vaccine, as he had no underlying health conditions.

“I just basically thought if I got it, as healthy as I was, I would end up being just like all my other friends,” he said.

Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He survived, but she didn't. Neither one was vaccinated, and he is now encouraging others to get the shots.(Source: Voss Family, WCCO via CNN)

Jeremy’s wife, Monica Voss, also ended up in the hospital with COVID-19. When he last saw her, she was on a ventilator. Like her husband, she was not vaccinated.

“We’ve known each other since she was 15. We’d been together 25 years. We’d been married 20 years,” Jeremy Voss said.

Jeremy Voss was eventually discharged from the hospital, but Monica Voss never came home. The mother of four died Friday; she was 40 years old.

“Think if you had to tell your kids that you’re not going to see their mom or dad the rest of their life,” Jeremy Voss said.

He spent his Thanksgiving weekend planning his wife’s funeral.

Dr. Jessie Roske, who treated Jeremy Voss, says three-quarters of the COVID patients that come into the St. Cloud Hospital are unvaccinated.

“I’m seeing this devastation to my neighbors and know that it’s all preventable suffering,” she said.

Jeremy Voss is still on oxygen tanks and has a long road to recovery. He hopes his family’s story will save the life of another.

“If I can make a difference in one dad that makes his wife get a vaccine, if I can make a difference in one mom that gets the vaccine, that made a difference in their lives forever,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Latest News

Both unvaccinated, the husband and wife were hospitalized with COVID-19. He survived, but she...
Man who lost wife to COVID-19 encourages vaccination
Brady McCue, 28, faces several charges, including armed assault to murder, kidnapping and...
Coffee cup leads to arrest of man accused of raping woman, leaving her for dead
Despite severe wounds, the victim survived and gave police the information they needed to catch...
Mass. man accused of hitting stranger in head with rock, raping her
Authorities say four children, including an infant, and their grandmother have been found shot...
Father turns himself in to deputies after 4 children, grandmother shot in Calif.