First Alert Forecast: Warmer than normal for several days, next cold front arrives late in the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We saw ample sunshine and nice weather Tuesday, but the warming trend began as southerly winds returned. We may see some high thin clouds overnight into Wednesday, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will only reach the low 50s by Wednesday morning, but some inland areas could reach the mid to upper 40s.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Wednesday and Thursday will still be fairly nice, just warmer and more humid. Lows will only reach the low to mid 50s and highs will climb into the low to mid 70s.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Friday through Monday of next week is much more uncertain, at least with respect to the timing of the next weather system. A cold front will eventually move through Southwest Louisiana, but it looks weaker with the bulk of the energy remaining north of our area. For now I am including a slight chance of rain beginning Saturday and continuing through Monday when the front moves through. Temperatures will remain warm until then too.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Models are trending toward less rain with this front, so that would minimize impacts to outdoor plans this weekend. If you have outdoor plans, continue to monitor our forecast for updates throughout the week.

Next week will start off with nice weather, but another cold front will arrive midweek. That front is looking more uncertain today as well, but for continuity sake I will not change much with the forecast.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

