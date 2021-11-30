FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Areas of patchy fog this morning, staying dry throughout the week

Grab the jacket as you head out the door this morning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve seen some areas of patchy fog developing this morning lowering visibility for a few locations, but it’s not nearly as widespread as what we were seeing on our Monday morning. Much like our Monday sunshine will return to start the day with a few clouds working their way across the area throughout the afternoon, but these won’t pose any threat of rain as high pressure continues to keep things settled across the region.

A nice evening is ahead with temperatures in the middle 60's before falling (KPLC)

You may want to grab the jacket or coat as you head out the door this morning with temperatures back into the lower and middle 40′s for most areas but it will warm up rather quickly as the sun comes up. There will be a few more fair weather clouds around the area today in comparison to yesterday, but we are staying on the drier side as winds remain fairly light out of the south, which will mean a slight increase in humidity but not enough to really notice throughout the day. Instead we will warm things up a little more through the afternoon as highs climb back into the lower 70′s and even warmer weather remains for the end of the week. A more noticeable change will come through the overnight hours tonight as moisture increases slightly with cloud cover sticking around and that will help to keep things a tad warmer starting Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 40′s to near 50.

Temperatures slowly warming throughout the week ahead (KPLC)

Our quiet weather pattern will continue though as we head into the middle part of the work week as mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be the name of the game. Highs will continue to slowly warm as well with temperatures reaching the middle 70′s from Wednesday through Friday with a few upper 70′s not out of the question for Friday and into Saturday. This will all be apart of a change in the pattern that will move through the area heading into the weekend, but the first thing we will notice is the moisture increasing and that can be felt during the overnight hours as lows will only fall back into the middle to upper 50′s for the second half of our week. Thankfully rain chances remain on the lower side with no real threat of rain through Friday and now models are even suggesting that Saturday could remain relatively dry.

An area of low pressure will move closer as we head into the weekend (KPLC)

The weekend is something we will have to watch closely though as an area of low pressure begins to develop across Texas and will merge with a frontal system to the north to help produce a few shower and storm chances. As of now the best chance of rain looks to come for our Sunday with the passage of the front and then we begin to clear things out heading into early next week. Our temperatures will take a slight dip as well with many back into the upper 60′s to near 70 by next Monday. Another system looks possible by the middle of next week, but there is still plenty of time to watch that one as we get closer. Enjoy the wonderful weather over the next few days and have a great Tuesday!

Rain chances and totals increase over the next 7 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.