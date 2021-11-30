50/50 Thursdays
Possible development of affordable housing in Moss Bluff met with opposition

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For months we have heard of a lack of affordable housing in Calcasieu Parish after so much was destroyed by Hurricane Laura. Now, it appears some of what’s aimed at helping solve the housing problem faces opposition.

There were hundreds of comments opposing a housing development on a private social media page, raising issues from traffic to proximity to a school.

Still, it seems competition for tax breaks is on. A nine percent tax credit for development of affordable housing is evidently attractive to developers, because they are competing for tax credits for housing developments in our area.

Sam Houston Jones Flats would be in the 400 block of Sam Houston Jones Parkway.

Developer Dr. Harold A. Foley III, of Atlanta, says they hope to build a total of 48 high-quality units with one, two and three bedrooms.

“We have this opportunity as a result of the Louisiana Housing Corporation injecting approximately $80 million, or making available $80 million, in housing tax credits,” Foley said. “We are targeting a demographic which are working-class individuals.”

Foley provided footage of a project they are doing in Connecticut to demonstrate the quality of their work, though not the same design.

“I’d be willing to come down to Moss Bluff and have a presentation if need be,” Foley said. “And I look forward to, hopefully, having the opportunity and the privilege to develop a wonderful development in Moss Bluff.”

Foley says families who would be eligible to live in the development would have an income of about $40,000 a year or less. And he says they do not expect traffic to be a problem due to the size of the development.

Citizens may email Foley at Harold@hf3group.com.

The legal notice with more details is in the legal ads of the American Press Nov. 26, 27 and 28.

Calcasieu officials say the developer has applied to rezone the property from commercial to multi-family residential.

It’s too soon to say when a zoning hearing might be held.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

