Denver police investigating homicide of former SWLA resident
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities in the Denver area are asking for the public’s assistance following the death of a former Lake Charles resident, according to the Denver Police Department.
Officers say Jacob Brady was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound around 1 p.m. Friday in a residence near Newlon Elementary School.
Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide and are asking for the public’s help. The Denver Police ask anyone who had recent contact with Brady to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or Detective McGrail at 720-913-6814.
