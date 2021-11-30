50/50 Thursdays
Denver police investigating homicide of former SWLA resident

Denver Police asking for public's assistance in homicide investigation of former SWLA resident
Denver Police asking for public's assistance in homicide investigation of former SWLA resident(Angie Menard Gaskin)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities in the Denver area are asking for the public’s assistance following the death of a former Lake Charles resident, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers say Jacob Brady was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound around 1 p.m. Friday in a residence near Newlon Elementary School.

Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide and are asking for the public’s help. The Denver Police ask anyone who had recent contact with Brady to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or Detective McGrail at 720-913-6814.

