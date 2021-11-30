Denver police investigating homicide of former SWLA resident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities in the Denver area are asking for the public’s assistance following the death of a former Lake Charles resident, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers say Jacob Brady was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound around 1 p.m. Friday in a residence near Newlon Elementary School.

Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide and are asking for the public’s help. The Denver Police ask anyone who had recent contact with Brady to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or Detective McGrail at 720-913-6814.

