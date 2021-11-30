Advertisement

Brian Kelly: Who is LSU’s new head football coach?

Brian Kelly has been named the next LSU Football coach.
Brian Kelly has been named the next LSU Football coach.(Twitter/LSU)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - LSU hired Brian Kelly as its 34th head football coach Monday night.

Kelly has been a head coach for 30 years, coming to LSU from Notre Dame, but is still chasing an elusive national championship.

Here is some information about Kelly’s coaching stops:

  • He’s the winningest coach in Notre Dame history. With a record of 113-40 as the leader of the Fighting Irish, Kelly passed Knute Rockne as the school’s win leader earlier this year.
  • He won back-to-back Division II National Championships as head coach of Grand Valley State in 1997 and 1998.
  • He’s knocked at the door of winning a national championship at the highest level a few times in his career. In 2012, his third year at Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish went undefeated in the regular season but lost 42-12 to Alabama in the BCS Championship. Those wins, as well as nine wins the following year, were vacated when the NCAA found that a student-trainer completed coursework for two players. Six other players were also accused of academic misconduct.
  • Led Notre Dame to the four-team College Football Playoff two of the last three years, losing in the semifinals both times. In 2021, No. 4 Notre Dame lost 31-14 to No. 1 Alabama. In 2019, No. 3 Notre Dame lost 30-3 to No. 2 Clemson.
  • Under Kelly, Notre Dame has compiled seven 10-win seasons, including the last five years.
  • Kelly currently has the Irish at 11-1: their only loss coming to Kelly’s old team, Cincinnati. Notre Dame is sixth in the College Football Playoff standings.
  • Kelly reportedly will be paid $9.5 million per year at LSU.
GRAND VALLEY STATE
  • 1991: 9-3
  • 1992: 8-3
  • 1993: 6-3-2
  • 1994: 8-4
  • 1995: 8–3
  • 1996: 8–3
  • 1997: 9–2
  • 1998: 9–3
  • 1999: 5–5
  • 2000: 7–4
  • 2001: 13–1 (Division II runner-up)
  • 2002: 14–0 (Division II champion)
  • 2003: 14–1 (Division II champion)
CENTRAL MICHIGAN
  • 2004: 4–7
  • 2005: 6–5
  • 2006: 9–4
CINCINNATI
  • 2007: 10–3
  • 2008: 11–3
  • 2009: 12–0
NOTRE DAME
  • 2010: 8–5
  • 2011: 8–5
  • 2012: 12-1 (Lost in BCS Championship, NCAA vacated wins due to academic misconduct allegations)
  • 2013: 9-4 (NCAA vacated wins due to academic misconduct allegations)
  • 2014: 8–5
  • 2015: 10–3
  • 2016: 4–8
  • 2017: 10–3
  • 2018: 12–1 (Three seed in four-team College Football Playoffs, losing 30-3 to No. 2 Clemson)
  • 2019: 11–2
  • 2020: 10–2 (Four seed in four-team College Football Playoffs, losing 31-14 to No. 1 Alabama)
  • 2021: 11–1

