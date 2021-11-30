Brian Kelly: Who is LSU’s new head football coach?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - LSU hired Brian Kelly as its 34th head football coach Monday night.

Kelly has been a head coach for 30 years, coming to LSU from Notre Dame, but is still chasing an elusive national championship.

Here is some information about Kelly’s coaching stops:

He’s the winningest coach in Notre Dame history. With a record of 113-40 as the leader of the Fighting Irish, Kelly passed Knute Rockne as the school’s win leader earlier this year.

He won back-to-back Division II National Championships as head coach of Grand Valley State in 1997 and 1998.

He’s knocked at the door of winning a national championship at the highest level a few times in his career. In 2012, his third year at Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish went undefeated in the regular season but lost 42-12 to Alabama in the BCS Championship. Those wins, as well as nine wins the following year, were vacated when the NCAA found that a student-trainer completed coursework for two players. Six other players were also accused of academic misconduct.

Led Notre Dame to the four-team College Football Playoff two of the last three years, losing in the semifinals both times. In 2021, No. 4 Notre Dame lost 31-14 to No. 1 Alabama. In 2019, No. 3 Notre Dame lost 30-3 to No. 2 Clemson.

Under Kelly, Notre Dame has compiled seven 10-win seasons, including the last five years.

Kelly currently has the Irish at 11-1: their only loss coming to Kelly’s old team, Cincinnati. Notre Dame is sixth in the College Football Playoff standings.

Kelly reportedly will be paid $9.5 million per year at LSU.

GRAND VALLEY STATE

1991: 9-3

1992: 8-3

1993: 6-3-2

1994: 8-4

1995: 8–3

1996: 8–3

1997: 9–2

1998: 9–3

1999: 5–5

2000: 7–4

2001: 13–1 (Division II runner-up)

2002: 14–0 (Division II champion)

2003: 14–1 (Division II champion)

CENTRAL MICHIGAN

2004: 4–7

2005: 6–5

2006: 9–4

CINCINNATI

2007: 10–3

2008: 11–3

2009: 12–0

NOTRE DAME

2010: 8–5

2011: 8–5

2012: 12-1 (Lost in BCS Championship, NCAA vacated wins due to academic misconduct allegations)

2013: 9-4 (NCAA vacated wins due to academic misconduct allegations)

2014: 8–5

2015: 10–3

2016: 4–8

2017: 10–3

2018: 12–1 (Three seed in four-team College Football Playoffs, losing 30-3 to No. 2 Clemson)

2019: 11–2

2020: 10–2 (Four seed in four-team College Football Playoffs, losing 31-14 to No. 1 Alabama)

2021: 11–1

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.