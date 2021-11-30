Brian Kelly: Who is LSU’s new head football coach?
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - LSU hired Brian Kelly as its 34th head football coach Monday night.
Kelly has been a head coach for 30 years, coming to LSU from Notre Dame, but is still chasing an elusive national championship.
Here is some information about Kelly’s coaching stops:
- He’s the winningest coach in Notre Dame history. With a record of 113-40 as the leader of the Fighting Irish, Kelly passed Knute Rockne as the school’s win leader earlier this year.
- He won back-to-back Division II National Championships as head coach of Grand Valley State in 1997 and 1998.
- He’s knocked at the door of winning a national championship at the highest level a few times in his career. In 2012, his third year at Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish went undefeated in the regular season but lost 42-12 to Alabama in the BCS Championship. Those wins, as well as nine wins the following year, were vacated when the NCAA found that a student-trainer completed coursework for two players. Six other players were also accused of academic misconduct.
- Led Notre Dame to the four-team College Football Playoff two of the last three years, losing in the semifinals both times. In 2021, No. 4 Notre Dame lost 31-14 to No. 1 Alabama. In 2019, No. 3 Notre Dame lost 30-3 to No. 2 Clemson.
- Under Kelly, Notre Dame has compiled seven 10-win seasons, including the last five years.
- Kelly currently has the Irish at 11-1: their only loss coming to Kelly’s old team, Cincinnati. Notre Dame is sixth in the College Football Playoff standings.
- Kelly reportedly will be paid $9.5 million per year at LSU.
GRAND VALLEY STATE
- 1991: 9-3
- 1992: 8-3
- 1993: 6-3-2
- 1994: 8-4
- 1995: 8–3
- 1996: 8–3
- 1997: 9–2
- 1998: 9–3
- 1999: 5–5
- 2000: 7–4
- 2001: 13–1 (Division II runner-up)
- 2002: 14–0 (Division II champion)
- 2003: 14–1 (Division II champion)
CENTRAL MICHIGAN
- 2004: 4–7
- 2005: 6–5
- 2006: 9–4
CINCINNATI
- 2007: 10–3
- 2008: 11–3
- 2009: 12–0
NOTRE DAME
- 2010: 8–5
- 2011: 8–5
- 2012: 12-1 (Lost in BCS Championship, NCAA vacated wins due to academic misconduct allegations)
- 2013: 9-4 (NCAA vacated wins due to academic misconduct allegations)
- 2014: 8–5
- 2015: 10–3
- 2016: 4–8
- 2017: 10–3
- 2018: 12–1 (Three seed in four-team College Football Playoffs, losing 30-3 to No. 2 Clemson)
- 2019: 11–2
- 2020: 10–2 (Four seed in four-team College Football Playoffs, losing 31-14 to No. 1 Alabama)
- 2021: 11–1
