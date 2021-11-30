2021 hurricane season officially comes to a close

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2021 hurricane season officially ends today.

After the devastating 2020 hurricane season that saw hurricanes Laura and Delta strike Southwest Louisiana, there’s a sigh of relief as this year’s season comes to a close with no major impacts to our corner of the state.

That doesn’t mean Louisiana wasn’t impacted this year though. Hurricane Ida hit the other side of the state in late August, causing devastation.

The 2021 hurricane season was another above-average year, with 21 named storms, seven hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

