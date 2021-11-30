50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

2021 hurricane season officially comes to a close

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2021 hurricane season officially ends today.

After the devastating 2020 hurricane season that saw hurricanes Laura and Delta strike Southwest Louisiana, there’s a sigh of relief as this year’s season comes to a close with no major impacts to our corner of the state.

That doesn’t mean Louisiana wasn’t impacted this year though. Hurricane Ida hit the other side of the state in late August, causing devastation.

The 2021 hurricane season was another above-average year, with 21 named storms, seven hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

The 2021 hurricane season was another above-average year, with 21 named storms, seven...
The 2021 hurricane season was another above-average year, with 21 named storms, seven hurricanes and four major hurricanes.(KPLC)

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Latest News

This is some of the debris from the demolition of the Brimstone Museum in Sulphur, after it was...
Lawmakers announce municipal reimbursements for hurricane debris pickup
University Subdivision in October 2020, after Hurricane Laura.
Additional $4.5 million in hurricane recovery money available to SW La.
President Biden visited St. John the Baptist Parish on Sept. 3 to survey damage from Hurricane...
One year after Hurricane Laura, Biden commits to sending recovery aid to SWLA
Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news briefing in Jefferson Parish following Hurricane Ida.
Gov. Edwards joins Jefferson Parish and state leaders to discuss Ida recovery