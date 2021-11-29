50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 28, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 28, 2021.

Lacey Cheree Dronet, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); theft under $1,000; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin Lee Smartt, 29, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer; contempt of court.

Leward Scott Clement, 33, Westlake: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more (2 charges); possession of marijuana; theft under $25,000 (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; out of state detainer.

Jamarian Cal Shepard, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; resisting an officer; obscured windshield.

Marques Allandes Frazier, 35, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; domestic abuse.

Laura Lea Landry, 43, Sulphur: Instate detainer (2 charges); out of state detainer.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Latest News

Stalled vehicle on I-10 Bridge causing traffic westbound
We'll be the coolest today out of the whole week with highs in the upper 60's
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Areas of fog this morning, tracking warmer weather throughout the week
BBB warns of Craigslist contractor who fails to complete work
BBB offers tips for safe Cyber Monday shopping amid increasing scams
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Cool for the next few days, but warmer weather arrives later this week