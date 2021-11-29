SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 28, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 28, 2021.

Lacey Cheree Dronet, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); theft under $1,000; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin Lee Smartt, 29, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer; contempt of court.

Leward Scott Clement, 33, Westlake: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more (2 charges); possession of marijuana; theft under $25,000 (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; out of state detainer.

Jamarian Cal Shepard, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; resisting an officer; obscured windshield.

Marques Allandes Frazier, 35, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; domestic abuse.

Laura Lea Landry, 43, Sulphur: Instate detainer (2 charges); out of state detainer.

