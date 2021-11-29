50/50 Thursdays
Sheriff’s office implementing RPM at mall to deter crime, assist shoppers

According to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, the RPM began Friday, November 26 and will continue through December 26, seven days a week from 10 a.m. until one hour past mall closing.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has implemented the Annual Robbery Prevention Mobilization in an effort to deter crime and assist shoppers in the parking lot at the Prien Lake Mall during the holiday season.

According to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, the RPM began Friday, November 26 and will continue through December 26, seven days a week from 10 a.m. until one hour past mall closing.

Deputies will be on marked ATVs and patrol cars in the parking lot, as well as manning the CPSO Mobile Command Center located in the parking lot of the mall near the intersection of Prien Lake Road and Ernest Street, according to Vincent. 

Deputies, who will be wearing orange sheriff’s office traffic vests during the evening hours, will be available to assist shoppers with such things as helping them find their car, jump-starting their car if the battery is dead, changing a flat, assisting employees and shoppers by walking them to their car after dark, or any other assistance they can provide, Vincent said.

“The CPSO Robbery Prevention Mobilization has always been instrumental in, not only assisting shoppers with their problems and concerns, but keeping crime to a minimum at a time of year when it is usually on the rise,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “This will be the eighteenth year we have organized RPM and we are very pleased to be able to offer this service to the public.”

Vincent said deputies are working the special detail to provide assistance to the public during the busy holiday season. 

Deputies are not hired by the mall nor will they be doing security for the mall; however, the presence of law enforcement on the premises is expected to deter crime in the parking lot, according to Vincent.

Deputies will also be conducting regular visits to all convenience stores in the parish during the holiday season to check with store clerks to see if they are experiencing any problems or if they have any special needs, Vincent said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

