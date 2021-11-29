50/50 Thursdays
Report: Taysom Hill taking first-team reps at quarterback

Taysom Hill is taking first-team reps at QB this week.
Taysom Hill is taking first-team reps at QB this week.(STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER | Times-Picayune | The Advocate )
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Could it finally be “Taysom time” for the New Orleans Saints at quarterback?

Taysom Hill is taking first-team reps at quarterback this week in preparation for the Cowboys game on Thursday night. That’s according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

Trevor Siemian, who’s 0-4 as a starter for the Saints, is taking second-team reps.

FOX 8 contributor Jeff Duncan is reporting Hill is battling plantar fascia injury in his foot.

According to Duncan, There are varying degrees to this injury, but if you’ve ever had one, you know it’s extremely painful. Drew Brees dealt with a plantar fascia injury in both 2015 and last season.

Saints host the Cowboys on Thursday night at 7:20 p.m. The game can be seen on FOX 8. Tailgate kicks off at 6 p.m.

