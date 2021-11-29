50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU 2022 recruiting class holding firm during coaching search

St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard is a 5-star LSU commit.
St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard is a 5-star LSU commit.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU 2022 recruiting class is taking a few lumps, but it’s still moving forward without a Tiger head coach.

Right now, the class holds 13 commits. 247 Sports ranks the group No. 15 in the country, and Rivals has them at No. 20.

Since the firing of Coach Orgeron, the class lost Edna Karr wide receiver Aaron Anderson (committed to Alabama) and Lake Charles College Prep running back Trevonte Citizen.

The class possesses two 5-stars, St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard and offensive tackle Will Campbell.

Even with Coach O out, the coaching staff is still recruiting possible future Tigers. Mickey Joseph and a few other LSU coaches visited 5-star safety Jacoby Mathews on Monday. The Ponchatoula senior was originally committed to LSU, but decommitted this past summer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Latest News

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward
LSU coaching search remains long-term decision but now on shorter timeline
LCCP's TreVonte' Citizen stiff arms a defender on a punt return.
LCCP standout TreVonte’ Citizen decommits from LSU
LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) catches a 28-yard touchdown pass to give the Tigers a...
Jenkins catches game winning TD as LSU upsets No. 15 Texas A&M, 27-24
Khayla Pointer (3) scored 20 points in their 72-52 win over New Mexico State.
Tigers beat New Mexico State 72-52 in first game of San Juan Shootout