50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Louisiana hunters struggle to find ammo due to supply chain issues

Gun retailers don’t know when they’ll have enough to stock the shelves.
(WEAU)
By Olivia Vidal
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Outdoor stores across Southeast Louisiana blame supply chain and shipping issues for the ammunition shortage.

At Paulie’s Pistols in Slidell, the hunt is on, but not for wild game.

“They’ve bought it all,” said owner Paul Scali. “All the American citizens have been stockpiling it. So there’s nothing left.”

Scali said ammunition of all kinds, but especially steel shots, are hard to come by. His phones are ringing off the hook with customers calling and asking for shells for their big hunting trips.

“A lot of stuff is stuck in port in Los Angeles on ships,” said Scali, and he doesn’t know when the next shipments will arrive to his store.

Having the right ammo is important. There’s a federal and statewide mandate on the use of non-toxic ammunition for waterfowl that comes with stiff penalties.

“If you’re caught hunting with lead ammunition, if you are waterfowl hunting and caught not only hunting with lead ammunition but if you have it in your possession there are consequences to that,” said Mitch Samaha, southern regional biologist manager for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

He said when it comes to deer hunting, there are some states that require hunters use non-toxic shots, but Louisiana is not one of them.

When it comes to finding the right ammo, Samaha said it’s the perfect storm -- throw in a global supply shortage and shipping crisis, and it makes finding it that much harder.

Kenneth Samson, an avid deer hunter, said it took trips to several outfitters to find ammunition.

“You can find some ammo, but a lot of the most popular ones... is what I haven’t been able to find,” he said.

Samson said preparing for his hunting trips is now a year-round task.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” he said. “Seems like anywhere you can find it, if you’re not the first one there, if there’s not a limit on what they can buy, then one person will buy up all of it and not leave any for the rest of us.”

Back at Paulie’s Pistols, the shelves are starting to look bare.

“That’s it,” said Scali. “And then when that’s gone, that’s it.”

Gun and ammunition retailers say many hunters have resorted to using other methods for hunting due to the ammo shortage -- such as using rifles or bow and arrow.

To find information on waterfowl hunting, click here.

To find information on deer hunting, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Latest News

Congress tries to help still struggling restaurant industry
Federal funding heading for restaurants as the industry continues to struggle
City of Lake Charles
City of Lake Charles announces new round of funding for Small Business Stabilization Fund
Rental assistance is now available for Jefferson Co. residents concerned about evictions.
Gov. Edwards announces program to help renters, landlords affected by pandemic
Oyster farmers are partnering with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation to have pop-up events serving...
Cameron company accused of illegally harvesting oysters from Calcasieu Lake
The Biden administration is pivoting to green energy
Biden administration’s green pivot makes future fuzzy for Louisiana oil and gas