50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lawmakers announce municipal reimbursements for hurricane debris pickup

This is some of the debris from the demolition of the Brimstone Museum in Sulphur, after it was...
This is some of the debris from the demolition of the Brimstone Museum in Sulphur, after it was severely damaged by Hurricane Laura(Theresa Schmidt kplc)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana lawmakers have announced reimbursements to local municipalities for debris pick up after Hurricane Laura.

Calcasieu Parish will receive a $25.5 million reimbursement for picking up over one million cubic yards of debris after Hurricane Laura and DeQuincy will receive a $1.9 million reimbursement for picking up over 100,000 yards of debris after Hurricane Laura.

The reimbursements are being made at a 90 percent federal cost-share.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Latest News

University Subdivision in October 2020, after Hurricane Laura.
Additional $4.5 million in hurricane recovery money available to SW La.
President Biden visited St. John the Baptist Parish on Sept. 3 to survey damage from Hurricane...
One year after Hurricane Laura, Biden commits to sending recovery aid to SWLA
Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news briefing in Jefferson Parish following Hurricane Ida.
Gov. Edwards joins Jefferson Parish and state leaders to discuss Ida recovery
NICU babies