Lawmakers announce municipal reimbursements for hurricane debris pickup
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana lawmakers have announced reimbursements to local municipalities for debris pick up after Hurricane Laura.
Calcasieu Parish will receive a $25.5 million reimbursement for picking up over one million cubic yards of debris after Hurricane Laura and DeQuincy will receive a $1.9 million reimbursement for picking up over 100,000 yards of debris after Hurricane Laura.
The reimbursements are being made at a 90 percent federal cost-share.
