Lawmakers announce municipal reimbursements for hurricane debris pickup

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana lawmakers have announced reimbursements to local municipalities for debris pick up after Hurricane Laura.

Calcasieu Parish will receive a $25.5 million reimbursement for picking up over one million cubic yards of debris after Hurricane Laura and DeQuincy will receive a $1.9 million reimbursement for picking up over 100,000 yards of debris after Hurricane Laura.

The reimbursements are being made at a 90 percent federal cost-share.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.