50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Kamara limited in Saints practice; four players miss

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) was limited in practice.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) was limited in practice.(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints appear to be getting healthier as they get set to face Dallas on Thursday. Running back Alvin Kamara (knee) was limited in practice Monday. Kamara has missed the last three games. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) was also limited. He’s missed the last two games for the Saints.

Running back Mark Ingram and Taysom Hill were both full participants. Ingram missed last week’s game against Buffalo, while Hill was active but did not get into the game.

Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Terron Armstead (knee), Kaden Elliss (hamstring) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) did not practice for the Saints. Paulson Adebo (concussion) and Andrew Dowell (concussion) were both full participants.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Latest News

Taysom Hill is taking first-team reps at QB this week.
Report: Taysom Hill taking first-team reps at quarterback
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL...
REPORT: Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, several others to miss Saints game
Deonte Harris is appealing his 3-game suspension. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com |...
Report: Deonte Harris suspended 3 games; WR appealing suspension
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) scores a touchdown against New Orleans Saints...
Allen throws for 4 TDs as Bills beat hobbled Saints, 31-6