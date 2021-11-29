Kamara limited in Saints practice; four players miss

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints appear to be getting healthier as they get set to face Dallas on Thursday. Running back Alvin Kamara (knee) was limited in practice Monday. Kamara has missed the last three games. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) was also limited. He’s missed the last two games for the Saints.

Running back Mark Ingram and Taysom Hill were both full participants. Ingram missed last week’s game against Buffalo, while Hill was active but did not get into the game.

Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Terron Armstead (knee), Kaden Elliss (hamstring) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) did not practice for the Saints. Paulson Adebo (concussion) and Andrew Dowell (concussion) were both full participants.

