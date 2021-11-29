First Alert Forecast: Cool for now, but warmer weather arrives later this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We saw lots of sunshine Monday and clear skies will stick around into Tuesday. Temperatures will be rather chilly again tonight with lows by Tuesday ranging from the upper 30s north of I-10 to near 50 at the coast.

Tuesday will bring ample sunshine and nice weather to our area. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s with low humidity. But changes begin late Tuesday as clouds begin to return and the humidity will too on southerly winds.

Wednesday and Thursday will still be fairly nice, just warmer and more humid. Lows will only reach the low to mid 50s and highs will climb into the low to mid 70s.

Friday through Monday of next week is much more uncertain, at least with respect to the timing of the next weather system. A cold front will eventually move through Southwest Louisiana, but it looks weaker with the bulk of the energy remaining north of our area. For now I am including a slight chance of rain beginning Saturday and continuing through Sunday when the front moves through. Temperatures will remain warm until then too.

Models are trending toward less rain with this front, so that would minimize impacts to outdoor plans this weekend. If you have outdoor plans, continue to monitor our forecast for updates throughout the week.

Next week will start off with nice weather, but another cold front will arrive midweek. That front looks stronger and we could see a good scattering of storms followed by noticeably colder air. Obviously those details are subject to change since this is over a week away.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

