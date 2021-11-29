FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Areas of fog this morning, tracking warmer weather throughout the week

We have a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. this morning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re off to a chilly and foggy start across Southwest Louisiana as many areas have fallen into the lower 40′s this morning with a few upper 30′s sprinkled into the mix north of I-10. As you begin to make your way off to work and school this morning grab the jacket or coat with temperatures being this cool, but also allow yourself a little extra time as a Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. this morning with locations dropping below a mile in visibility at times.

Make sure to drink the coffee this morning with the cold start (KPLC)

Our fog will quickly burn off this morning as we can expect plenty of sunshine and a pleasant afternoon in store as high pressure continues to remain in charge of the weather pattern. It will be a slow warm up today as temperatures manage to reach the lower 60′s by lunchtime with middle to even a few upper 60′s by the afternoon as you make your way home for work and school. Outdoor plans will be just fine if you are thinking about have lunch outside today or if you have plans later this evening, but once again expect those temperatures to fall rather quickly after sunset. We look to do it all over again for our Tuesday as models continue to indicate the potential for fog to develop once more as temperatures and dew points remain close to one another with lows back into the lower 40′s with a few upper 30′s inland come Tuesday morning.

We'll see some fog to start the day with sunshine for the afternoon (KPLC)

A positive note will be the fact that sunshine looks to be prominent throughout the majority of the upcoming week with just a few clouds passing by from time to time as the area of high pressure slowly drifts off to the east with time. Southerly flow will eventually make it’s return heading through the middle of the week which will mean warm overnights but also warmer afternoons and if you are a fan of the warmer weather good news is that it looks to stick around for several days. Highs will continue to warm throughout the week with lower to middle 70′s a good bet as we head towards the second half of the work week, which will be some 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year. Our humidity will return and you’ll begin to notice that by mid-week but it really will begin to settle in by the later half of the week as our chances of rain begin to increase.

We'll warm things up throughout the upcoming week (KPLC)

Latest models continue to keep our week on the drier note, but changing that as we head into next weekend as a system begins to approach from the west with an area of low pressure developing across Texas and lifting north before being picked up by a cold front by early next week. As of now rain chances look to increase Friday evening and remain in the forecast through both Saturday as well as Sunday with the cold front moving through. A few showers can’t be ruled out even heading into Monday but will largely depend on the speed of the front. We’ll keep an eye on that as it gets closer, but for now stay warm this morning and enjoy the sunshine ahead this week!

High pressure keeps things dry to start the new week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.