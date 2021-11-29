Escaped inmate from Baton Rouge area captured in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An inmate who escaped from a facility in the Baton Rouge area has been captured in Bossier City.

Officials with the Bossier City Police Department say on Monday, Nov. 29, Shwilliam Cheevis, 23, was captured around 2:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of E Texas Street in Bossier City. He was taken into custody without incident. Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say acting on a tip, officers found Cheevis with his girlfriend at the Home Wood Apartments on E Texas Street.

“We are grateful for our law enforcement partners and our staff who put in tireless hours to safely capture Cheevis,” said Secretary Jimmy Le Blanc.

Cheevis had escaped from Dixon Correctional Institute on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 25). He will be booked into the BCPD jail and transferred back to the Baton Rouge area at a later time.

Shwilliam Cheevis, 23 (BCPD)

Cheevis was serving time for Sept. 18, 2019 sentences out of Caddo Parish, including aggravated second-degree battery (5 years) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (10 years). The sentences are being served consecutively. He was transferred to Dixon Correctional from Claiborne Detention Center back on March 22, 2021 and was a trustee. Cheevis was previously on two years of probation in 2018 for illegal use of a weapon conviction, also out of Caddo Parish. He now faces a simple escape charge as well.

The investigation is ongoing.

