COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 29, 2021

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The new tests, cases and deaths reported on Nov. 29 include those reported since Nov. 25, according to the LDH.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 81% of cases from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17 and 78% of deaths from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Nov. 29.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 1,254 new cases.

· 17 new deaths.

· 204 patients hospitalized (10 more than previous update).

· 84% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 48.5 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 75 new cases.

· 1 new death (1 new death in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 19 patients hospitalized (5 fewer than previous update).

· 36.62 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 48 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 38.7 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 11 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28.08 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31.84 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 11 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 37.95 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 5 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 31.28 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE II

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

