SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 27, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 27, 2021.

Deonte Demon Tillman, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.

Dashia Laurice Fowlkes, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Gerardo Martinez, 38, Belle Chasse: Instate detainer.

Michael Joseph Guillory, 47, DeQuincy: Secretary to require periodical inspection; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Tracy Lee Bryant, 55, Westlake: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; exploitation of the infirmed.

Joshua Dustin Oxendine, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, strangulation.

Michael James Fodrie, 47, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; probation violation.

