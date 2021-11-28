50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 27, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 27, 2021.

Deonte Demon Tillman, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.

Dashia Laurice Fowlkes, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Gerardo Martinez, 38, Belle Chasse: Instate detainer.

Michael Joseph Guillory, 47, DeQuincy: Secretary to require periodical inspection; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Tracy Lee Bryant, 55, Westlake: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; exploitation of the infirmed.

Joshua Dustin Oxendine, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, strangulation.

Michael James Fodrie, 47, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; probation violation.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child

Latest News

Downtown streets were swamped with shoppers - all seizing the day.
Lake Charles Holiday Art Walk labeled a ‘success’ on ‘Small Business Saturday’
Small Business Saturday shoppers outside of Designer Rumi Murakami.
Lake Charles Holiday Art Walk labeled a ‘success’ on ‘Small Business Saturday’
Sunday Planner
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy cold night; showers end early Sunday
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later